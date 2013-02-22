BRUSSELS NATO allies discussed keeping a NATO force of between 8,000 and 12,000 troops in Afghanistan after 2014, but U.S. President Barack Obama has not decided how many American troops will remain there, Pentagon spokesman George Little said on Friday.

"A range of 8-12,000 troops was discussed as the possible size of the overall NATO mission, not the U.S. contribution," Little said after a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"The president is still reviewing options and has not made a decision about the size of a possible U.S. presence after 2014, and we will continue to discuss with allies and the Afghans how we can best carry out two basic missions: targeting the remnants of al Qaeda and its affiliates, and training and equipping Afghan forces," he said.

