WASHINGTON The United States and Afghan governments have reached an agreement on the final text of a security pact that will determine the presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan after 2014, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

The draft agreement goes to a grand council of Afghan elders, known as a Loya Jirga, for approval on Thursday.

"We have reached an agreement as to the final language of the bilateral security agreement that will be placed before the Loya Jirga tomorrow," Kerry told reporters.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)