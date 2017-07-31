Senator McCain says he will offer Afghanistan strategy in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said on Monday he would offer a plan for a U.S. strategy in the war in Afghanistan as an amendment to a defence authorization bill in September.

"Eight years of a 'don't lose' strategy has cost us lives and treasure in Afghanistan," McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

"When the Senate takes up the National Defence Authorization Act in September, I will offer an amendment based on the advice of some our best military leaders that will provide a strategy for success in achieving America's national interests in Afghanistan.”