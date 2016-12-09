U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
KABUL The United States will "remain committed" to Afghanistan, U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter said on Friday, amid questions about what President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy will mean for the South Asian nation.
Carter made the comments during an unannounced visit to the Afghan capital to meet U.S. troops and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Frontrunner Francois Fillon faced a crisis in his campaign for the French presidency on Wednesday when prosecutors opened an inquiry for misuse of public funds after a press report that his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually worked.