BRUSSELS The United States asked NATO allies on Thursday for flexibilty as the alliance reviews its plans to rapidly withdraw troops from Afghanistan, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday after talks in Brussels.

"I have asked all of the NATO partners to remain flexible and to consider the possibility of making adjustments to a plan that is now two-and-a-half years old for the presence in Afghanistan," Carter said.

"A number of countries today indicated a willingness to change their plans and posture."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Robin Emmott)