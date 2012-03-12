WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is "very concerned" about the safety of U.S. personnel in Afghanistan after a U.S. soldier killed 16 villagers there, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

The United States will continue talks with the Afghan government about a U.S. troop drawdown and security partnership in the aftermath of the shooting, he said.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Doina Chiacu)