Greece's Tsipras says deal with lenders 'honourable compromise'
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a deal between Athens and lenders for further reforms in return for bailout aid was an 'honourable compromise'.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama is "very concerned" about the safety of U.S. personnel in Afghanistan after a U.S. soldier killed 16 villagers there, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.
The United States will continue talks with the Afghan government about a U.S. troop drawdown and security partnership in the aftermath of the shooting, he said.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a deal between Athens and lenders for further reforms in return for bailout aid was an 'honourable compromise'.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an opinion poll published on Friday, seven months ahead of what is expected to be a tight national election.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he was not sure why China's commerce minister had cancelled a trip to his country, and that Beijing misunderstood his foreign minister's comments about its militarization in the South China Sea.