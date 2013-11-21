German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai told an assembly of elders on Thursday that President Barack Obama had sent him a letter of assurance that a security pact between the two countries was in Afghanistan's best interest.
Karzai said that Obama promised that U.S. troops would only enter Afghan homes under exceptional circumstances, a request that Karzai has been reluctant to concede to and which held up negotiations until late on Wednesday.
The grand assembly of tribal elders and political leaders opened on Thursday to consider the security pact.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Robert Birsel)
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.