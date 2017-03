WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday it would be "well worth it" to extend U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan for a few more months, but he said the overall timeline for drawing down the force has not changed from the goal of 2017.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said at a joint press conference with Obama that U.S. flexibility in leaving more troops in place would help accelerate reforms and better train Afghan forces.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)