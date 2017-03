WASHINGTON Afghan President Hamid Karzai, in a meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice, proposed new terms for a bilateral security deal and said he is in no hurry to sign the accord, the White House said on Monday.

"President Karzai outlined new conditions for signing the agreement and indicated he is not prepared to sign the BSA promptly," the White House said in a readout of the meeting between the two officials.

