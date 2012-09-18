WASHINGTON A cutback in NATO operations with Afghan forces in response to a surge of insider attacks will not change President Barack Obama's timeline for gradually handing over security responsibility to Afghans and eventually withdrawing U.S. troops, the White House said on Tuesday.

"That process continues," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters even as he acknowledged deep U.S. concern about the recent spate of attacks on foreign troops. "It doesn't affect the timeline."

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)