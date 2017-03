KABUL A suicide bomber destroyed a bus carrying Afghan soldiers in the capital Kabul on Saturday, the defence ministry said, but there was no immediate confirmation of casualties from the latest in a series of strikes on targets in and around the city.

TV images showed the mangled remains of the bus in the west of city. Defence ministry spokesman Gen. Zahir Azimi said more details would be released later.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)