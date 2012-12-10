HERAT, Afghanistan A roadside bomb killed the police chief of Afghanistan's western Nimroz province on Monday, a police official said.

General Mohammad Musa Rasoli's vehicle was struck by the bomb as he was heading to work, the official said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Taliban insurgents have targeted provincial officials in the past.

The Afghan government is scrambling to improve security before NATO troops withdraw by the end of 2014. Some Afghans fear another civil war may erupt after the pullout.

Last week, a suicide bomber posing as a peace messenger wounded Afghanistan's intelligence chief, Asadullah Khalid, in the capital Kabul, dealing a blow to the nascent reconciliation process.

