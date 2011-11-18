Two British soldiers were killed on Thursday in the Yakchal region of Nahr-e-Saraj of central Helmand Province, Afghanistan, when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device, the Ministry of Defence said.

Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan caused by violence or accidents since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:

NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:

United States 1,838

Britain 388

Canada 158

France 76

Germany 52

Italy 44

Denmark 42

Spain 34

Australia 32

Poland 30

Netherlands 25

Other nations 92

TOTAL: 2,811

Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president's office/German ministry of defence/Danish central command. (Reporting by David Cutler; London Editorial Reference Unit)