Two British soldiers were killed on Thursday in the Yakchal region of Nahr-e-Saraj of central Helmand Province, Afghanistan, when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device, the Ministry of Defence said.
Here are figures for foreign military deaths in Afghanistan caused by violence or accidents since the U.S.-led military intervention began in 2001:
NATO/U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:
United States 1,838
Britain 388
Canada 158
France 76
Germany 52
Italy 44
Denmark 42
Spain 34
Australia 32
Poland 30
Netherlands 25
Other nations 92
TOTAL: 2,811
Sources: Reuters/icasualties (www.icasualties.org/oef) compiled from official figures/French military and president's office/German ministry of defence/Danish central command. (Reporting by David Cutler; London Editorial Reference Unit)