KABUL A suicide bomber blew himself up close to an army minibus in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring two, the defense ministry said.

"A suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated his explosives near an army minibus," ministry spokesman Zaire Azimi said by telephone.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw ambulances taking casualties to hospital, but it was not immediately clear how many had been injured.

The explosion took place in the eastern part of Kabul, capital but was powerful enough to be heard across town.

