EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
Oil producer Afren Plc AFRE.L said it expects to finalise a $200 million (135.4 million pounds) interim funding deal with its bondholders and name a chief executive "imminently".
Afren's shares jumped 11 percent to 3.45 pence on the announcement.
The company had agreed with some of its bondholders to issue super senior private placement notes by the end of March for $200 million in funding as part of a deal that will dilute its current investors' stake down to 11 percent.
The company, which was due to report 2014 results this week, said it would release the results when it issues the notes.
Afren also said its lenders under its $300 million Ebok facility had agreed to defer a $50 million amortisation payment to the end of April. The payment was originally due on Jan. 31.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.