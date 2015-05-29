Oil producer Afren Plc AFRE.L said its noteholders agreed to subscribe for further notes up to $369 million (241 million pounds), adding $93 million in net cash proceeds to the amount it announced in April.

Afren said it would use the proceeds to refinance its previously announced interim funding and fund the development of core producing assets.

The company, which has been struggling with debt and low oil prices, said in April it secured debt funding worth $255 million.

Afren also reported on Friday an operating loss of $17.2 million for the three months ended 31 March, compared with a profit of $72.4 million a year earlier.

(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)