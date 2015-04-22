TOKYO Japan's chief government spokesman said on Wednesday he hoped Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese leader Xi Jinping would meet later in the day on the sidelines of an Asia-Africa summit in Indonesia, but details of the encounter had yet to be decided.

Sino-Japanese ties have chilled in recent years due to feuds over the two neighbours' wartime past as well as territorial rows and regional rivalry. A meeting between the two leaders could promote a cautious rapprochement that began when Abe and Xi met at a summit in Beijing late last year.

(This story corrects the headline and first paragraph to hopes, not expects)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)