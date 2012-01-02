Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who is at the centre of a succession enigma in Africa's No. 2 oil producer, is the continent's second longest-serving ruler.

Here are details of the top five longest-serving African leaders:

* EQUATORIAL GUINEA - President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (69) 32 YEARS 5 MONTHS

- Obiang came to power in an August 1979 palace coup. The new constitution in theory ushered in multi-party politics in 1991. Human Rights Watch reported flaws in the latest presidential polls in 2009, in which Obiang scored 95.4 percent of votes.

- A new constitution was approved in November which caps presidential terms to two seven-year mandates. Rights groups however saw the reform as an attempt by Obiang to strengthen his 32-year grip on power in the central African oil producer.

New York-based Human Rights Watch and local group EG Justice said the full text of the reform included measures such as removing an existing age limit that would have stopped 69-year-old Obiang running for a new term after the age of 75.

The reform also created the post of vice-president, who would be appointed at Obiang's discretion. Analysts believe this post could go to Obiang's son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

* ANGOLA - President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos (69) 32 YEARS 3 MONTHS

- Dos Santos assumed the presidency of the mineral-rich country in September 1979, four years into a civil war with UNITA rebels that ended in 2002.

- A new 2010 constitution means that the veteran ruler, whose ruling MPLA party is widely expected to win elections in 2012, could theoretically remain in power until 2022.

Amid feverish speculation about a possible handover to a younger leader, Dos Santos has kept everyone guessing about the succession scenario by signalling in November his apparent readiness to lead the party in a re-election bid.

* ZIMBABWE - President Robert Mugabe (87) 31 YEARS 8 MONTHS

- Mugabe became Zimbabwe's prime minister in April 1980 after independence elections. The former Marxist guerrilla became president in 1987 and has held fast to power.

- Mugabe and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change were forced into a coalition government after a disputed poll in 2008 which led to mass violence, a flood of refugees into South Africa and a deep economic crisis in the resource-rich state.

- Tsvangirai in December demanded more electoral reforms before polls that his rival, Mugabe, wants to bring forward.

- Mugabe's ZANU-PF agreed at a party conference in December to press for presidential and parliamentary elections in 2012, a year ahead of schedule, to end the unity government that it has accused of slowing down its black economic empowerment drive.

- Mugabe still controls the security organs, whose failure to make themselves properly accountable has prompted donors to withhold funding critical to a sustained economic recovery.

* CAMEROON - President Paul Biya (78) 29 YEARS 1 MONTH

- Biya took over in November 1982 from President Ahmadou Ahidjo and won re-election for another seven-year term in October 2004.

- Biya won a landslide victory in October elections to extend his 29-year rule of the central African oil producing nation, though the opposition denounced the result as fraudulent.

- His rule is widely viewed as autocratic, with members of the cabinet exercising limited discretion over the key portfolios.

* UGANDA - President Yoweri Museveni (67) 25 YEARS 11 MONTHS

- Museveni declared himself president in January 1986 when he seized Kampala after a five-year guerrilla struggle. Museveni banned multi-party politics shortly afterwards but re-introduced them in 1996.

- He was initially credited with restoring the rule of law and fixing a broken economy, but analysts and opposition politicians have accused him of becoming increasingly autocratic and seeking to be president for life.

- Museveni was elected to a fourth term in February, defeating opposition leader Kizza Besigye for a third time.

* CONGO REPUBLIC - President Denis Sassou Nguesso (68) **27 YEARS

- Sassou Nguesso has been in power all bar five of the last 32 years. He seized power in a February 1979 coup but then lost the country's first multi-party elections in 1992 to scientist Pascal Lissouba. He regained the presidency in 1997 after a civil war and was re-elected in 2004 for a further seven-year term.

**NOTE: Not continual rule.