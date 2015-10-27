CAPE TOWN Italy's Eni will re-start an aggressive exploration campaign once crude prices rise to $70 dollars a barrel, the company's chief exploration officer said on Tuesday.

"Maintaining exploration excellence in the current low price is our priority," Luca Bertelli told an African oil and gas conference in Cape Town.

He said the company, which recently discovered the super-giant Zohr field in the Mediterranean sea offshore of Egypt, had six billion barrels of oil equivalent of resources in around 600 undrilled prospects in its key African region.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)