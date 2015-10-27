Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
CAPE TOWN Italy's Eni will re-start an aggressive exploration campaign once crude prices rise to $70 dollars a barrel, the company's chief exploration officer said on Tuesday.
"Maintaining exploration excellence in the current low price is our priority," Luca Bertelli told an African oil and gas conference in Cape Town.
He said the company, which recently discovered the super-giant Zohr field in the Mediterranean sea offshore of Egypt, had six billion barrels of oil equivalent of resources in around 600 undrilled prospects in its key African region.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.