Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
CAPE TOWN Gabon officially launched a new 2016 offshore bid round on Tuesday, offering five deep fields as the country aims to boost exploration, Petroleum and Hydrocarbons Minister Etienne Dieudonne Ngoubou said.
Announcing the bid round at an African oil and gas conference in Cape Town, Ngoubou said they expected to finalise the bidding by mid-2016 as explorers look to firm up suggestions the country's offshore was similar to Brazil's oil-rich geology.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.