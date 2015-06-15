PRETORIA South African judges hearing an application to force the government to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said on Monday they were "concerned" state officials had not complied with the court's previous order to keep Bashir in the country.

Bashir, who was in South Africa attending an African Union summit, has been indicted by the International Criminal Court of war crimes and crimes against humanity over atrocities committed in the Darfur conflict.

"It is of concern to us that an order of this court was issued ... to ensure the presence of Al Bashir in this country (and) has not been complied with," said Judge Dunstan Mlambo.

