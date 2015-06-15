KHARTOUM Sudan blamed "Africa's enemies" on Monday for a failed legal bid to arrest President Omar Hassan al-Bashir while on a visit to South Africa for an African Union summit.

"The participation could have been normal and without a fuss, but Africa's enemies, Sudan's enemies and the enemies of peace-loving countries wanted to try and turn it into a drama, to prevent the president from important participations," Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said shortly after Bashir arrived back in Khartoum.

