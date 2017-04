WASHINGTON The United States is disappointed South Africa did not take action to prevent Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who faces genocide charges, from leaving an African Union conference in Johannesburg on Monday, a State Department spokesman said.

State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke, in a news briefing, declined to say South Africa should have arrested Bashir but said "clearly, some action should have been taken."

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)