KHARTOUM Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has left Johannesburg, the state minister for information said on Monday.

Yasser Youssef told Reuters Bashir's plane was expected to land in the Sudanese capital Khartoum at about 6:30 pm local time (11:30 a.m. EDT).

Bashir, who was attending an African Union summit in South Africa, has been indicted by the International Criminal Court over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

