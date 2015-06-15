PRETORIA The South African government said on Monday that Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was still in the country.

"To the best of our knowledge as a government, he is in the country. If there is anything to the contrary, we will bring it to the attention of the court," the government lawyer said.

South Africa's justice ministry is arguing against a court application to force the government to arrest Bashir who has been indicted by the International Criminal Court.

