DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania said on Wednesday it would not sign a regional trade deal with the European Union due to come into effect by Oct. 1, and urged neighbouring countries to back a delay pending discussions on its effect on the region's manufacturing sector.

Kenya and Rwanda signed the deal earlier this month, but it needs approval from all members of the East African Community bloc - which also includes Burundi and Uganda - to take effect.

(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi; editing by John Stonestreet)