LONDON Tanzania-focused miner African Barrick Gold ABGL.L said its chief operating officer Marco Zolezzi had resigned with immediate effect, less than a month after its former chief executive also left.

The company, whose poor performance meant it was under pressure even before a gold price rout began in April, said on Wednesday that new chief executive Brad Gordon, now three weeks into the job, would take on the COO's responsibilities.

Zolezzi had been at the company since 2010.

Illegal mining, power generation problems and strikes forced African Barrick to warn in February that output would shrink for a fifth straight year. The company recently concluded an operational review in the wake of a failed attempt by its parent company Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) to sell it.

