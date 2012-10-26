A traffic sign is seen near Barrick Gold Corp.'s Veladero gold mine, on the Argentine side of the border district between Chile's Huasco province and Argentina's San Juan province, a few kilometers from the site for the Pascua Lama gold project, some 834 km (518 miles)... REUTERS/Pav Jordan

LONDON Miner African Barrick Gold Plc ABGL.L downgraded its 2012 production forecast and reported soaring production costs, hurting quarterly profit, as suitor China National Gold Group Corporation (CNGGC) continued its due diligence on the company.

African Barrick's majority shareholder Canada's Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), which owns 74 percent of London-listed African Barrick, said in August it was in talks to sell all or part of its stake to the Chinese buyer.

The Tanzania-focused company said it now expected full-year production to be 5 to 10 percent lower than the bottom of its previous forecast of 675,000 to 725,000 ounces and guided that the cost of producing the metal would be higher than it originally thought.

Commenting on the potential stake acquisition by CNGGC, African Barrick said that the Chinese firm's due diligence was ongoing and had included site visits.

"At this point there can be no certainty that any transaction will be forthcoming. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate," the company said in a statement on Friday.

African Barrick posted net profit of $29 million (17 million pounds) in the three months to September 30, a 72 percent drop compared to the same period last year on gold output which was 19 percent lower at 147,786 ounces.

The cash cost per ounce sold rose to $965 per ounce in the three months from $950 in the previous quarter, African Barrick said, prompting it to raise its forecast for cash costs for the year to between $900 and $950 per ounce, higher than the $790 to $860 figure it forecast in February.

Production was hindered by rising illegal mining at its North Mara site while output at its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines did not reach planned levels, the company said.

CNGGC is leading a drive offshore to help meet soaring demand for gold at home, driven by increasing affluence which has prompted higher demand not just for jewellery but for gold from Chinese investors who want to use it as a hedge against inflation.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)