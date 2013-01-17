LONDON Tanzania-focused gold company African Barrick Gold, a takeover target for a Chinese buyer until talks collapsed earlier in January, posted a 9 percent drop in annual production despite a pick-up in mining in the fourth-quarter.

The miner, a unit of the world's largest gold producer Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), said it produced 180,684 ounces of gold in the last three months of the year, 22 percent higher than in the previous quarter, bringing full year output to 626,212 ounces and in line with a downgraded forecast.

Barrick Gold ended talks over a possible $3 billion deal to sell its stake in African Barrick to China National Gold this month and analysts said the downgrade to 2012 guidance during discussions could have hindered negotiations.

African Barrick warned in October that 2012 output would be 5 to 10 percent lower than the bottom of its previous forecast of 675,000 to 725,000 ounces and guided that the cost of producing the metal would be higher than it originally thought.

It said on Thursday that full year cash costs per ounce sold are expected to be at the top end of the $900 to $950 per ounce guided range.

Upon the collapse of sale talks with the Chinese company, African Barrick said it would carry out a review aimed at improving returns from its four gold mines in Tanzania.

Since being spun out of Barrick in 2010, African Barrick has downgraded production forecasts a number of times and has suffered a range of setbacks from villagers armed with machetes invading a mine to power woes and fuel thefts.

