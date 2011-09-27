A.G. Barr Plc (BAG.L) posted a marginal rise in first-half pretax profit, as a strong performance from core brands like Irn-Bru and Rubicon was offset by rising raw material costs, and the soft drinks group said it was on track to meet its own expectations for the full year.

The company, best known for its bright orange Irn-Bru drink, also raised its interim dividend 8.1 percent to 7.3 pence per share.

"This is a particularly positive result given the challenging comparatives we faced in the first half of the year, the relatively poor summer weather, which has impacted the soft drinks market and a competitive market backdrop," Chief Executive Roger White said in a statement.

A.G. Barr, which plans to invest in increasing production capacity in the south of UK, said it expected general trading conditions to remain challenging over the next few months.

Market research shows Britons have not only been cutting back on discretionary purchases like clothing and homewares but also on groceries.

February-July pretax profit before exceptional items was 16.2 million pounds, compared with 16 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue climbed 4 percent to 124 million pounds.

Shares in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire-based A.G. Barr, whose brands also include Tizer, D'N'B, and the namesake Barr flavour range, closed at 1188 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 449.6 million pounds.

