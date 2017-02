BRUSSELS Belgian insurance group Ageas (AGES.BR) said on Friday it was in exclusive talks to buy the UK non-life insurance business of France's Groupama.

Ageas said the exclusive talks to buy the unit, which sells products such as car and personal accident insurance, would need to be wrapped up in about four weeks

The sale would not include Groupama's UK broking operations, Ageas said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)