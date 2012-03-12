UNITED NATIONS U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday expressed shock at the massacre of 16 Afghan civilians by a U.S. soldier, which has triggered calls for an immediate American exit from Afghanistan.

"I was shocked and saddened by the killings of innocent Afghan villagers," Clinton told reporters at the United Nations. "This is not who we are and the United States is committed to seeing that those responsible are held accountable."

The deaths on Sunday of 16 Afghan villagers - nine of them children - came just weeks after anti-Americanism boiled over when copies of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, were inadvertently burned at a NATO base.

