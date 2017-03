DUBAI Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility (AGLT.KW) said on Monday that a wholly owned unit had won an $82.5 million contract from Britain's Ministry of Defence to manage household moves for ministry and armed forces personnel.

The contract, secured by Agility Defense and Government Services, will run from October 2014 to April 2016, the company said in a statement to the Dubai bourse.

(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)