BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM Dutch retailer Ahold AHLN.AS sold its 60 percent stake in Swedish supermarket chain ICA for about 20 billion Swedish crowns (1.96 billion pounds) to Hakon Invest HAKN.ST, which already owned 40 percent of the grocer, the group said on Monday.

Even though Ahold owned a majority of ICA's shares, it only held 50 percent of the voting rights and had to share control with Hakon, a situation the Dutch group said was not in line with its strategy.

Hakon said in a statement the two had agreed on a dividend from ICA for 2012 of 2 billion crowns, of which Ahold receives SEK 1.2 billion, taking the total price of the deal to 21.2 billion crowns.

Hakon Invest, which will now change its name to ICA Gruppen, said it would finance the acquisition with existing cash and secured bridge financing from Handelsbanken and Nordea.

Hakon said that once the acquisition was completed, the ICA Retailers Association had agreed to sell 10 percent in Hakon Invest to Swedish investment firm Industrivarden (INDUa.ST).

Industrivarden said in a separate statement that its investment was estimated to be about 2.4 billion Swedish crowns.

The deal, which is still subject to approval by regulatory authorities and the ICA Retail Association, is expected to close in the middle of this year, Ahold said.

The sale would have no impact on Ahold's and ICA's shared sourcing activities, the group added.

Ahold said in September it was exploring options for its stake in ICA, including a possible flotation on Sweden's stock exchange.

