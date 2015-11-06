Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael Noonan waits by the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland expects to earn back significantly more than the amount it spent on bailing out Allied Irish Banks (AIB) (ALBK.I), Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

"My expectation depending on the timing, would be that the taxpayer will get back significantly more than the 21 billion (euros) that was invested," Noonan told state broadcaster RTE.

