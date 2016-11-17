A gardener mows the grass outside the headquarters of AIB on the day the bank announced it's results, in Dublin April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland has begun the process of putting together a syndicate of investment banks in readiness for a possible offer of shares in state-owned lender Allied Irish Banks but the government said the move did not mean it had a specific timetable in mind.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week he was holding open the possibility of selling a 25 percent stake in AIB next year, subject to market conditions.

Earlier this year Dublin postponed its plan to recoup some of its 21 billion-euro investment in the 99 percent state-owned bank to 2017.

"While there is no fixed timetable for a sale at this time ... this appointment (of the banks) is a necessary next step in order to provide the state with the option to sell some of the state's shareholding in AIB during 2017 or indeed early 2018," Noonan said in a statement.

The department of finance will select the global sale coordinators for an 18-month period, which could then be extended, the statement said.

"The ultimate decision will be subject to a range of factors including prevailing market conditions," Noonan said.

