A gardener mows the grass outside the headquarters of AIB on the day the bank announced it's results, in Dublin April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

Last year Ireland pushed back the likely timetable for a partial sale of its 21 billion euro (17.86 billion pounds) investment to 2017 from 2016, citing unfavourable market conditions. AIB is 99 percent state-owned.

"All the banks are trading profitably and we're set to organise an IPO, probably in May or June, to sell around 25 percent of it," Noonan told journalists in Brussels.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)