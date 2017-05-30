May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
DUBLIN Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan informed cabinet on Tuesday that he expects to make a decision in the next 48 hours on whether to launch an initial public offering of Allied Irish Bank (ALBK.I), Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.
Ireland's government has appointed several banks to act as bookrunners and global coordinators for the potential sale of its 25 percent stake in AIB, and Noonan has said the nearest window to sell the shares runs from mid-May to the end of June.
"The minister informed the government of his process to this point. He said in the next 48 hours, he would expect to make a decision," Kenny told parliament.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.