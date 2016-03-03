DUBLIN Allied Irish Banks' potential return to the stockmarket later this year could be affected if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a referendum in June, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

The bank said in its full-year results on Thursday that a so-called "Brexit" was "fraught with economic uncertainty" for Ireland and said it has made contingency plans for such an outcome. [ID:nL8N16A00P]

"It could have an impact but given the size and scale of our business in that market place (Britain), it's less likely to have an impact but I couldn't tell," AIB's CEO Bernard Byrne told a news conference when asked if a possible Brexit could halt an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)