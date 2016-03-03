Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
DUBLIN Allied Irish Banks' potential return to the stockmarket later this year could be affected if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a referendum in June, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
The bank said in its full-year results on Thursday that a so-called "Brexit" was "fraught with economic uncertainty" for Ireland and said it has made contingency plans for such an outcome. [ID:nL8N16A00P]
"It could have an impact but given the size and scale of our business in that market place (Britain), it's less likely to have an impact but I couldn't tell," AIB's CEO Bernard Byrne told a news conference when asked if a possible Brexit could halt an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter.
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.