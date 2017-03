A new sign is displayed over the entrance to the AIG headquarters offices in New York's financial district, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said it would sell its aircraft-leasing business to AerCap Holdings NV (AER.N) in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion (£3.3 billion).

The deal for International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) includes $3 billion in cash and 97.56 million newly issued AerCap common shares, AIG said on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)