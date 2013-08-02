Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
U.S. insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said it was still in talks with a Chinese consortium regarding the sale of its ILFC aircraft leasing unit for about $4.8 billion (3.1 billion pounds).
AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on a post-earnings conference call that the company was also open to an initial public offering of the unit if a deal does not go through.
Reuters reported on Thursday that AIG was still in talks with the consortium, citing sources.
AIG shares were up more than 4 percent at $49.12 in premarket trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.