A new sign is displayed over the entrance to the AIG headquarters offices in New York's financial district, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HONG KONG New China Trust, which was leading a consortium of Chinese investors in a $4.2 billion (2.7 billion pounds) bid for American International Group Inc's (AIG.N) (AIG) aircraft-leasing unit, pulled out of the deal in May, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said New China Trust withdrew from the group on concerns that its ties with a Chinese regulator would prompt added scrutiny of the deal. The consortium has missed three deadlines to make payment and earlier this month AIG extended the deal closure date to the end of August.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)