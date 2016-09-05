Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
HONG KONG American International Group (AIG.N) (AIG) has raised about HK$1.49 billion (144 million pounds) by selling its remaining shares in Chinese insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (2328.HK), IFR reported.
AIG sold 111 million shares at HK$13.46 each after marketing the deal at a floor price of HK$13.39. The shares ended Friday at HK$13.46.
AIG bought PICC P&C shares ahead of the Chinese insurers' Hong Kong IPO in 2003 and has been steadily selling down its shares over the past two years. Including the latest sale, the U.S. insurer has raised about $2.8 billion, according to Reuters calculations.
AIG did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, while PICC P&C could not be reached.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Richard Pullin)
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.