Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
Taiwanese tycoon Richard Tsai and Chinese financier Xiao Jianhua are in talks to help fund a long-delayed $4.2 billion (2.6 billion pounds) purchase of U.S. insurer American International Group Inc's (AIG.N) aircraft-leasing unit, Bloomberg reported.
Tsai's family and companies it controls could take a majority stake in the group that has agreed to buy International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC), Bloomberg said, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
Tsai and Xiao's involvement may help the group, which has been led by Hong Kong-based P3 Investments Ltd, bridge a funding gap that has held up the deal for several months, Bloomberg reported. (link.reuters.com/xek74v)
Xiao would mainly be involved in providing financing, Bloomberg said.
ILFC is one of the biggest aircraft lessors in the world but has recorded big write-downs in recent years on the value of the older planes in its fleet.
None of the parties mentioned in the report were reachable for comment by Reuters.
(Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.