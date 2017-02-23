FCA says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
(In this Feb. 21 story, corrects location of Vail Resorts Inc to Broomfield, Colorado, instead of Brookfield)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Insurance giant American International Group Inc (AIG.N) has reached a deal to sell one of its lesser-known assets: a northern Vermont ski slope.
Vail Resorts Inc, (MTN.N) a Broomfield, Colorado-based company that runs mountain resorts, has signed a $50 million (40 million pound) agreement to buy the ski operations of Stowe Mountain Resort from AIG's real-estate business, the resort company said on Monday.
The deal, subject to review by the state of Vermont, includes everything from lift ticket offices to facilities for ski and snowboard lessons. It is AIG's latest move in a strategy to sell off assets that do not align with its core insurance businesses.
AIG, the largest commercial insurer in the United States and Canada, will continue to own other resort properties in the area and development rights, it said in a press release.
They include the tony Stowe Mountain Lodge, a luxury 312-room hotel, and the Stowe Mountain Club, an all-seasons club whose services include a 21,000-square foot spa, gourmet dining, and slope-side valet parking, according to the club's website.
The ski-slope deal follows a disappointing 2016 fourth-quarter for AIG, which last week reported a $3 billion loss.
AIG is in the middle of an ambitious two-year turnaround plan, which followed pressure from billionaire activist investors Carl Icahn and John Paulson to split up the company because of poor performance. Selling off non-core assets, like Stowe, and cutting expenses will help return $25 billion to shareholders, the insurer has said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Andrew Hay)
LONDON HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
LONDON World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.