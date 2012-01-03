Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON British stock market AIM has fallen foul of the euro zone debt crisis, with the number of companies quitting the junior market last quarter outstripping those joining the roster of tradeable firms.
Research by accountants UHY Hacker Young published on Tuesday showed 24 companies left AIM at the end of the year, against 22 in the previous quarter, while just 16 firms joined, down from 26 in the third quarter.
"Although AIM has clearly pulled through some very difficult times, it has not been immune to the current problems with the euro," said Laurence Sacker, partner at UHY Hacker Young.
European equity capital market fees, linked to initial public offerings, last year fell some 20 percent from 2010 levels, Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting data showed.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc said on Tuesday that they would end their $34 billion (29 billion pound) merger agreement after a U.S. federal court ruled against the deal, saying it would stifle competition in the Medicare Advantage programme.