German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Air Berlin (AB1.DE) is considering cutting its fleet of 149 aircraft by 12 to 15 if it fails to make progress in talks with employees over cost cuts, a person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.
Germany's second-largest airline, 29 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, is reviewing routes and fleet size as part of an efforts to return to profit in 2016, after posting operating losses in four of the last five years.
A decision over capacity cuts will likely be made at a board meeting slated for Tuesday next week, the source said.
A spokesman for the airline, which is due to report third-quarter results on Wednesday, declined to comment.
Bloomberg earlier reported the mooted cutbacks.
SYDNEY Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.