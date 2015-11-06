An aircraft operated by German carrier Air Berlin lands in Berlin's Tegel airport, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Air Berlin (AB1.DE) is considering cutting its fleet of 149 aircraft by 12 to 15 if it fails to make progress in talks with employees over cost cuts, a person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

Germany's second-largest airline, 29 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, is reviewing routes and fleet size as part of an efforts to return to profit in 2016, after posting operating losses in four of the last five years.

A decision over capacity cuts will likely be made at a board meeting slated for Tuesday next week, the source said.

A spokesman for the airline, which is due to report third-quarter results on Wednesday, declined to comment.

Bloomberg earlier reported the mooted cutbacks.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Andreas Framke and Elaine Hardcastle)