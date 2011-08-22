LONDON Britain needs to invest more in innovative geo-engineering technologies to absorb carbon dioxide from the air and help tackle climate change, the London-based Institution of Mechanical Engineers said on Monday.

Geo-engineering solutions such as air capture are relatively undeveloped, but some hope they will eventually help to counter-balance rising carbon dioxide emissions.

The group, which represents over 95,000 mechanical engineers, wants the government to do more detailed work into establishing the cost of air capture technology and demonstrate how feasible it would be, it said in a statement.

Air capture, such as so-called artificial trees, would work by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere using a chemical process based on sodium hydroxide. Prototype machines could resemble huge telescopes or even giant fly-swats.

The institution claims artificial trees could be up to a thousand times more efficient than natural trees.

"Governments and businesses need to prioritise funding in these technologies to make them happen quickly and on a big enough scale to make a difference," said Tim Fox, head of energy and environment at the institution.

The technology is relatively untested but would work by capturing carbon dioxide from the air. The CO2 would then be removed from a filter and stored or perhaps used in industries that need carbon dioxide to produce substitute fuels.

However, the cost of such technology is still difficult to estimate. A report last month said processes that could use the captured carbon dioxide were still years away from commercial-scale development.

The government should also develop policy to support technologies involving absorption or carbon recycling, the institute said.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Jodie Sellers, editing by Jane Baird)