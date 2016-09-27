(L-R) Pieter Elbers, President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM, Pierre-Francois Riolacci, Chief Financial Officer of Air France-KLM Jean-Marc Janaillac, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM, and Frederic Gagey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France, attend the company's 2016 half year results presentation in Paris, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/John Schults - RTSJUOD

PARIS Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Tuesday an Amsterdam court had ruled in favour of its Dutch arm KLM in a pension dispute with a pilots' union.

The Dutch Airline Pilots Association, which represents 98 percent of KLM's pilots, had accused KLM of reneging on a commitment made in a collective bargaining agreement to increase pension entitlements in line with inflation.

"KLM is confident it will be able to arrive at a suitable solution with the VNV," Air France-KLM said in a statement.

Europe's fifth-largest airline group has already faced industrial action by pilots and cabin crew at Air France and strike threats from ground staff and cabin crew at the Dutch unit.

(Reporting by Michel Rose)