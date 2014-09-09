PARIS Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM plans to invest 1 billion euros (81 million pounds) in growing its Transavia low-cost unit in Europe, the company said.

The plan will create up to 250 new pilot jobs by 2019 and grow Transavia's fleet to over 100 aircraft, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac was quoted as telling French daily Les Echos in the newspaper's Wednesday edition.

A spokesman for Air France-KLM confirmed the report.

Europe's second-largest traditional carrier by revenue said last week its board had approved a plan to open new bases under the Transavia brand in Europe in a bid to recapture market share from both low-cost carriers and fast-growing Middle East rivals.

By expanding its low-cost operations, Air France-KLM is following the example of German rival Lufthansa, which is expanding budget services via its little-known Eurowings carrier and considering a budget long-haul unit.

But Lufthansa and Air France, which have both issued profit warnings in recent months, are hampered by powerful unions in their efforts to lower costs.

Pilots at Lufthansa have planned more strike action on Wednesday in a row over retirement benefits, while Air France pilots are planning a week-long strike from Sept 15 to Sept 22.

Juniac is open to negotiation on benefits tied to seniority and incentives for Air France pilots who transfer to Transavia, but he will not yield to trade unions demanding that the labour contracts of Transavia pilots carry the same terms as those flying under the Air France brand, according to Les Echos.

Juniac said Transavia France would see its fleet more than double from 14 to 36 aircraft, but only if pilots agreed to preserve Transavia's specificities, the paper said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro)

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Keiron Henderson and Cynthia Osterman)